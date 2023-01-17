Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $126,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its 200-day moving average is $348.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

