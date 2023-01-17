NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 25.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.