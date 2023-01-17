Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Cowen

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $570.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $461.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.