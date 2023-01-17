Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

VLO stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

