Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of APH opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

