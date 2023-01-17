Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

