Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $211,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% in the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,624 shares of company stock worth $100,127,414. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

