Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

