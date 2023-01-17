NorthRock Partners LLC Has $421,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

