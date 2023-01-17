Clear Street Markets LLC Has $535,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 232.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chubb by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

