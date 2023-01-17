NorthRock Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

