Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.95 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$19.25 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $223.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

