MONECO Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $41,532,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 601,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 156,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.20 and its 200-day moving average is $240.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

