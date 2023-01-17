Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 688,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $122,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

