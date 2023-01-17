Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
