North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

