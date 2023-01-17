Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,027 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.74. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

