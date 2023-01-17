J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.41.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

