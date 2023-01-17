Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIO stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

