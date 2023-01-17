Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

