Tobam Sells 166 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $405.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

