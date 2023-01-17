Assetmark Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

