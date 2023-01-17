Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

