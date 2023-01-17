Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 563,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Intel worth $153,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.