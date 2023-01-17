Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $150,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 67.9% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $834.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

