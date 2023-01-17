O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $834.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.52. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

