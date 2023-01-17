Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 204,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Diamondback Energy worth $140,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Shares of FANG opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.68. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.