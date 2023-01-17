Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

