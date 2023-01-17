Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

WFC opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

