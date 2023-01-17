Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

