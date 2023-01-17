Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 339.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after buying an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,408,000 after buying an additional 190,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

