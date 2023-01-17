Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $4,537,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,267,000 after purchasing an additional 463,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

