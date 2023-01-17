Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.83 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $363.97 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

