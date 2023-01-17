Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 895.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.32.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

