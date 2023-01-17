Aries Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,109,000 after buying an additional 1,083,855 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.