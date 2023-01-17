Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,416 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

