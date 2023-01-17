eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

