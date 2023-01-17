NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA stock opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.