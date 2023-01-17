AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

