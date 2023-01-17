Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

