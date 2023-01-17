Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.