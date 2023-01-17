Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 777 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,222,000 after purchasing an additional 746,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

