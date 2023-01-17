Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,127 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.