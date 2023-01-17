General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

