Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

