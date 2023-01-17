5,943 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $92,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

