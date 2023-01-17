Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

