Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

