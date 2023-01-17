Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travelers Companies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

