Raymond James Boosts CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $17.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 161.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $551.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

